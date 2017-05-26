Bonds little moved as market seeks direction

Markets

26 May 2017 - 12:43 Maarten Mittner
South African bonds were steady in midday trade on Friday as the market adopted a wait-and-see attitude following the Reserve Bank’s decision on Thursday to keep rates on hold.

The Bank left the repo rate unchanged at 7% with governor Lesetja Kganyago warning of downside risks to economic growth on an expected further ratings downgrade from Moody’s.

Analysts have emphasised that at least a one-notch downgrade by Moody’s had already been priced in at present bond yield levels. However, a two-notch downgrade could have more adverse consequences.

At 11.48am, the R186 was bid at 8.535% from 8.50% and the R207 at 7.45% from 7.40%.

The market was also following stable US treasuries where the US Federal Reserve minutes, released earlier in the week, provided little further insight as to the timing of interest-rate increases later in the year.

The market has largely priced in two more rises following the Fed’s March increase, but the Fed minutes indicated that Fed members were still cautious on mixed US and global economic data.

