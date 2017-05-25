Opec extends oil production cuts to 2018

London — Opec extended oil production cuts for nine more months after last year’s landmark agreement failed to eliminate the global oversupply or achieve a sustained price recovery.

Members meeting in Vienna agreed to prolong their accord through to March 2018, Kuwait’s Oil Minister Issam Almarzooq said. Nigeria and Libya remain exempt from the cuts and Iran, which was allowed to increase output under the original accord, retains the same output target, he said.

Six months after forming an unprecedented coalition of 24 nations and delivering output reductions that exceeded expectations, resurgent production from US shale fields has meant oil inventories remain well above target. While supplies are shrinking, ministers acknowledged that the surplus built up during three years of overproduction would not clear until at least the end of 2017.

"The market seems to be a bit disappointed as there is no ‘something extra’ the markets waited for," said Jan Edelmann, a commodity analyst at HSH Nordbank. "It seems as though Opec fears letting the stock-draw run too hot."

Benchmark Brent crude traded at $53.82 a barrel as of 3.14pm in London, down 0.3%, after earlier sliding 2.3%.

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) had submitted its extension proposal to its nonmember partners before talks on their continuing participation take place later on Thursday, according to one delegate. Eleven nonmembers including Russia joined the original deal in December, bringing total supply-reduction pledges to about 1.8-million barrels a day.

The curbs were intended to last six months from January, but confidence in the deal, which boosted prices as much as 20%, waned as inventories remained stubbornly high and US output surged.

Saudi Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih insisted on Thursday the cuts were working, saying stockpile reductions would accelerate in the third quarter and inventory levels would come down to the five-year average in the first quarter of next year. While he expected a "healthy return" for US shale, that would not derail Opec’s goals and a nine-month extension would "do the trick", he said.

Rare alliance

The extension prolongs a rare period of collaboration between Opec and some of its largest rivals, including Russia. The last time both sides worked together was 15 years ago, and the agreement fell apart soon after it began. The current accord encompasses countries that pump roughly 60% of the world’s oil, but excludes major producers such as the US, China, Canada, Norway and Brazil.

Opec members Libya and Nigeria would remain exempt from the output curbs as they restore lost production, according to Al-Falih.

There was no confirmation that Iran would also keep the same conditions as in last year’s agreement. That deal gave the Islamic Republic room to increase output to a maximum of 3.797-million barrels a day.

Without a steer on what will happen beyond March, there was concern Opec could return to the free-for-all production that caused prices to slump from 2014 to 2016 as the world’s economy slowed, though al-Falih has insisted the organisation would maintain control.

"We have said we will do whatever it takes," the minister said.

Al-Falih later announced Opec was welcoming a new member, Equatorial Guinea, to its ranks. The African nation would be one of the group’s smallest producers, pumping about 270,000 barrels a day, a little more than neighbouring Gabon.

Bloomberg