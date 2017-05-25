MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens as Reserve Bank paints grim outlook

The JSE closed lower on Thursday on broad-based losses led by platinums and retailers retreating after the Reserve Bank painted a dim picture of the economy in its repo-rate statement on Thursday.

The Bank kept the rate unchanged at 7%.

The rand gained in response to the possibility of rates remaining at present, higher levels for longer, firming to R12.8464 to the dollar from $12.8957 after the JSE’s close.

Platinum stocks were lower on a stronger rand and on Moody’s downgrade earlier in the week of China’s sovereign credit rating, despite the platinum price gaining 0.80% to $953.74 an ounce in late trade.

The Reserve Bank said the domestic growth outlook has deteriorated amid weak business and consumer confidence. This is despite the Bank lowering the average local consumer inflation outlook for this year to 5.7% from 5.9%, and after aligning GDP growth to the International Monetary Fund’s 1% for 2017.

The Bank’s decision was described by Capital Economics economist John Ashbourne as reflecting a "a mildly dovish tone". Analysts said there was widespread disappointment that the Bank did not cut rates on the better-than-expected consumer inflation data earlier in the week to lift local growth prospects.

The possibility of a rate cut has now been shifted to later in the year. "We think the Bank will cut the repo rate by 50 basis points to 6.5% in the third or fourth quarter," Ashbourne said.

PPS analyst David Crosoer said continued domestic political uncertainty and the prospect of further US rate hikes gave the monetary policy committee little choice but to err on the side of caution.

The recent negative moves in SA’s sovereign rating and continuing political noise has raised inflation risks and lowered growth prospects, said Momentum Investments economist Sanisha Packirisamy.

The JSE showed little reaction to a firmer opening on the Dow and marginally stronger European markets as the lower oil price left it unmoved. Brent crude was 1% lower at $53.39 a barrel at the JSE’s close, despite indications that oil cartel Opec members might extend last year’s production freeze.

The Dow was up 0.39% with the FTSE 100 adding 0.11%.

The all share closed 0.52% lower at 54,028.40 points and the blue-chip top 40 also dropped 0.52%. Platinums ended the day 5.1% lower and the gold index shed 3.94%. General retailers shed 2.88%, resources dropped 2.04%, and industrials softened 0.16%.

Anglo American lost 2.44% to R177.29.

Among gold stocks, Harmony dropped 4.79% to R27.40 and Gold Fields lost 4.67% to R47.35.

Impala Platinum tumbled 9.77% to R37.50 as the world’s second-largest platinum producer announced plans to raise $450m in a convertible bond to roll over debt.

Anglo American Platinum was 4.33% down at R295.14.

Standard Bank added 0.40% to R154.95.

Coronation Fund Managers gained 1.08% to R71.41 and Transaction Capital 2.02% to R14.64. The two companies reported strong results on Wednesday.

Shoprite softened 0.55% to R206.03.

Tiger Brands was down 1.80% to R392. On Thursday, it reported a 7% increase in interim headline earnings per share to R10.36 for the period to end-March.

Mediclinic was 2.55% lower at R133.50.

Adcorp Holdings lost 3.82% to R10.83. Earlier this week it reported a big drop in normalised earnings per share.

At 5.35pm‚ the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was down 0.6% at 47‚770 points. The number of contracts traded was 17,461 from Wednesday’s 20‚028.