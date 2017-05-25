JSE weakens ahead of interest-rate announcement

The JSE was lower in muted trade on Thursday just after midday, ahead of the Reserve Bank’s interest-rate announcement.

The market expects the Bank to keep interest rates on hold, despite Wednesday’s release of upbeat consumer inflation numbers for April.

Inflation came in at 5.3% year on year in April, compared to 6.1% in March.

Nedbank analysts said that while inflation was expected to remain below 6% over the medium term, the Bank would be cautious "as the horizon was dotted with event risks". They also expected no changes in interest rates this year but said there was "the possibility of two rate cuts next year".

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.36% lower on Wednesday, while on Thursday Asian markets ended up slightly, led by the Shanghai Composite, which gained 1.43%.

At 12.03pm the all share was down 0.28% at 54,155.4 points the blue-chip top 40 had shed 0.26%. The gold index had lost 1.29%‚ platinums 4.24% and resources 1.24%. Banks and financials were 0.47% and 0.39% lower, respectively.

European markets were firmer, with the CAC 40 up 0.34%, and DAX 30 and FTSE 100 both gaining 0.12%.

Diversified miners were all down with Anglo American leading the losses, shedding 1.57% to R178.87. Glencore gave up 1.44% to R48.54 and BHP 1.19% to R201.79.

Exxaro lost 2.57% to R103.32.

Platinums were lower in the continued fall-out from Moody’s downgrade earlier in the week of China’s sovereign credit rating. Impala slumped 8.4% to R38.07 and Anglo American Platinum gave up 1.83% to R302.85.

Gold Fields led the losses among the major gold miners, shedding 2.34% to R48.51 and Sibanye fell 1.18% to R18.37.

Investment holding company Remgro lost 1.25% to R221.52 while Reinet gave up 1.27% to R31.83.

Among industrial stocks, Imperial Holdings gained 1.24% to R171.55 while Distell leapt 3.52% to R142.

Insurer MMI was down 2.26% to R22.03 and Liberty Holdings 2.05% to R110.10.

Massmart led losses in the retail sector, falling 3.5% to R114.83, with Steinhoff 1.74% lower at R71.73. Shoprite was down 1.68% to R203.67.