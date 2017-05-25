JSE opens flat ahead of SARB rate decision and after dovish Fed minutes

The JSE opened flat on Thursday ahead of Thursday’s interest-rate announcement by the Reserve Bank, as the rand gained on a weaker dollar after the latest US federal open market committee minutes showed it maintained its dovish stance.

The Reserve Bank was expected to keep rates unchanged but the forward-looking statement would be keenly watched by investors for any clues on the prospects for rate decreases following Wednesday’s better-than-expected inflation data.

The Federal Reserve’s minutes indicated a cautious stance among members. US interest rates are still set to rise further in 2017 but factors impeding US growth and the uncertainty created by President Donald Trump’s erratic behaviour, were noted.

"The minutes revealed that despite the slowing growth rate, most of the committee members agreed to hike interest rates soon … they also talked about unwinding the $4.5-trillion balance sheet," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

A more hawkish stance from the Fed usually supports the dollar, which has lost 6.70% against the euro so far in 2017.

The Dow Jones gained 0.36% overnight to 21,012.42 points on the Fed’s stance, a fifth straight day of gains. Asian markets were stronger as a result, with the Nikkei 225 up 0.36% and the Hang Seng up 0.76%. Asian markets appeared unaffected by China’s recent downgrade by ratings agency Moody’s.

At 9.36am the all share was up 0.01% at 54,315.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 shed 0.01%. The gold index added 0.43%, property 0.31%, industrials 0.28% and general retailers 0.24%. Platinums retreated 4.44% and resources 0.79%.

Anglo American lost 1.12% to R179.70 and Kumba Iron Ore 2.58% to R154.99.

Impala platinum tumbled 10.20% to R37.32 and Anglo American Platinum was 0.40% down at R307.28.

Coronation Fund Managers gained 0.96% to R71.33 and Transaction Capital 0.77% to R14.46. Both companies reported strong results on Wednesday.

Shoprite softened 0.45% to R206.22.

In property, Investec Property Fund rose 3.71% to R16.48 and Liberty Two Degrees 5.26% to R10.

Tiger Brands was down 1.58% to R392.89. On Thursday it reported a 7% increase in interim headline earnings per share to R10.36 for the period to end-March.

Mediclinic was 1.99% lower at R134.27.

Adcorp Holdings lost 3.64% to R10.85. Earlier this week it reported a big drop in normalised earnings per share.