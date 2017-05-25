Markets

Gold holds steady after Fed minutes

25 May 2017 - 07:55 Vijaykumar Vedala
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Bengaluru — Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting downplayed the chance of more aggressive interest rate increases.

The minutes showed policy makers agreed they should hold off on raising interest rates until it was clear a recent US economic slowdown was temporary, although most said an increase was coming soon. Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push bond yields up, putting pressure on gold prices by increasing the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding bullion.

Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,258.61/oz by 3.26am GMT. It rose about 0.6% on Wednesday. US gold futures were up 0.5% at $1,258.7/oz.

"I do not think the market’s view for two more rate hikes has changed following the release of the Fed meeting minutes," said Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau.

"It was not a very strong view from the Federal open market committee and hence gold hasn’t reacted," she added.

Federal funds futures implied traders stuck with an 83% chance the Fed would raise rates by a quarter point at its June 13-14 meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program.

"We think that the precious metal has weathered the prospect of a Fed increase rather well," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir. "We do see further strengthening ahead in light of what we think will be continued dollar weakness emanating from more Trump-related headaches emanating from Washington."

Spot gold was expected to retest a resistance at $1,264/oz, a break below which could lead to a gain to the next resistance at $1,276, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Gold prices were kept under check early on Thursday as investors shrugged off risk aversion and opted for equities, said Richard Xu, a fund manager at China’s biggest gold exchange-traded fund, HuaAn Gold.

Asian shares scaled two-year highs with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advancing 0.7%, hitting its highest level since June 2015. Meanwhile, the dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies was down 0.3%.

Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.1% at $17.20/oz, while platinum was nearly unchanged at $944.20/oz. Palladium rose 0.3% at $765.25/oz. On Wednesday, silver gained nearly 1%, while palladium fell by as much.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Investors bullish on the rand as talk of Zuma’s ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens on firmer rand and China ...
Markets
3.
JSE’s banks likely to benefit from rand under ...
Markets
4.
Rand firmer as upbeat consumer inflation data ...
Markets
5.
Gold holds steady after Fed minutes
Markets

Related Articles

EDWARD HADAS: Why the next financial crisis will be about forex
Business

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.