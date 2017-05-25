The futures market tracked the JSE lower while the Dow Jones industrial average opened higher.

The all share closed lower on broad-based losses in the platinum and retail sectors.

The Reserve Bank left the repo rate unchanged at 7%, as expected. The Bank’s governor Lesetja Kganyago said a reduction in rates would be possible if inflation continues to surprise on the downside‚ but warned that a weaker rand remains a big risk factor.

The Dow Jones was up 0.39% at the JSE’s close. European markets were mixed with the FTSE 100 little changed. The CAC 40 had shed 0.13% and the DAX 30 0.24%.

The all share closed 0.52% lower at 54‚028.40 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.52%. Platinums ended the day 5.1% lower and the gold index lost 3.94%. General retailers shed 2.88%, resources 2.04%, while industrials softened 0.16%.

At 5.35pm‚ the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was down 0.6% at 47‚770 points. The number of contracts traded was 17,461 from Wednesday’s 20‚028.

With Maarten Mittner