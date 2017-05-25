Asian shares scale two-year highs

Tokyo — Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and US bond yields slipped after the US Federal Reserve signalled a cautious approach to future rate increases and the reduction of its $4.5-trillion of bond holdings.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.7%, hitting its highest level since June 2015, and bringing its gains so far in 2017 to about 17%. The gains were led by South Korean shares, which rose 1.0% to record highs. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.8% to its highest level since July 2015 while Taiwanese shares hit 17-year highs.

In Japan, Nikkei gained 0.4%. Mainland Chinese shares, which were briefly unsettled by Moody’s downgrade of its rating on China on Wednesday, bounced back 0.3%.

"Credit downgrade wasn’t a surprise after all, given the delay in structural reforms such as liberalisation of capital moves. The Chinese economy looks set to grow more than 6%, so there’s no reason to be that pessimistic either," said Shuji Shirota, head of macroeconomic strategy group at HSBC in Tokyo.

Minutes from the Fed’s last policy meeting showed policy makers agreed they should hold off on raising interest rates until it was clear a recent US economic slowdown was temporary, although most said an increase was coming soon.

"Their views seem to have changed considerably. In the past, they had said the slowdown was transitory," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.

The minutes also showed that policy makers favoured a gradual reduction in its huge balance sheet.

Fed staff proposed that the central bank set a cap on the amount of bonds that would be allowed to run off each month, initially setting it at a low level and raising it every three months.

Following the minutes, the 10-year US treasuries yield fell to 2.255% from Wednesday’s high of 2.297%.

Fed funds rate futures are pricing in about a 75% chance that the Fed will raise rates in June, moving down from more than 80% earlier this week.

The spectre of a slower pace of policy tightening underpinned share prices, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high.

In the currency market, the euro traded up 0.1% in Asia at $1.1225, having bounced back from Wednesday’s low of $1.1168 and coming within sight of $1.1268, its six-and-a-half-month high set on Tuesday.

The dollar stood at ¥111.63, slipping from one-week highs of ¥112.13 touched on Wednesday.

Those moves have pulled the dollar’s index against a basket of six major currencies down to 97.028, near Monday’s six-and-a-half-month low of 96.797.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a five-week high of C$1.3402 to the US dollar after the Bank of Canada was more upbeat about the economy than some investors had expected.

Oil prices flirted with five-week highs as investors expect oil producing countries to extend output cuts at their meeting in Vienna later in the day.

Benchmark Brent crude oil rose 55c a barrel, or 1.0%, to $54.51. US light crude was up 51c, or 1.0%, at $51.87.

Both benchmarks have gained more than 16% from their May lows below $50 a barrel, rebounding on a consensus that Opec and other producers will maintain strict limits on production in an attempt to drain persistent global oversupply.

Elsewhere, digital currency bitcoin hit a fresh record high, having surged 170% in about two months from its March low.

Demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.

