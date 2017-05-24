Markets

Rand firmer as upbeat consumer inflation data could herald rate cut

24 May 2017 - 12:50 Maarten Mittner
Rand. Picture: REUTERS
Rand. Picture: REUTERS

The rand was firmer at midday on Wednesday after better-than-expected consumer inflation data increased the prospects of a rate cut later in the year.

The headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April was lower than expected at 5.3% compared to 6.1% in March. Just after the number was released the rand dropped to R12.9809 to the dollar, before weakening above R13 again on a firmer dollar.

At 11.42am, the rand was at R13.0482 against the dollar from R13.0754, at R14.5878 against the euro from R14.6206, and at R16.9404 against the pound from R16.9568.

The euro was at $1.1180 from $1.1183.

The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee is still expected to keep rates unchanged at the conclusion of this week’s meeting on Thursday. "[The committee] will probably wait until inflation is more securely anchored within the target range of 3% to 6% before loosening policy," said Capital Economics analyst John Ashbourne, who does, however, expect that the key repo rate will drop from 7% to 6.5% by the end of the year.

Lower inflation presupposes a stronger rand which could push consumer inflation even lower, although higher oil prices could balance out the benefit of lower food prices, analysts predict.

Rand relatively stable at strong levels

Local currency takes its lead from speculation that embattled President Jacob Zuma may not be able to serve out his full term in office
Markets
3 hours ago

Rand spikes as consumer inflation slows sharply on food prices

A slight slowdown had been expected, but the CPI data were better than forecasts, with fuel price cuts also contributing
Economy
3 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand may follow Brazil’s falling real
Markets
2.
Moody’s downgrade of China rattles Asian markets
Markets
3.
Busy day for market watchers
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Firmer rand puts rand-hedge stocks ...
Markets
5.
Bonds are near two-month high on speculation ...
Markets

Related Articles

Rand relatively stable at strong levels
Markets

Rand spikes as consumer inflation slows sharply on food prices
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.