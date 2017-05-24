Moody’s downgrade of China rattles Asian markets

Tokyo — Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody’s downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to concern about the global effect of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia’s economic powerhouse.

Shares elsewhere in Asia also slipped, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.3%, despite modest gains on Wall Street overnight.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index pared its earlier gains but was still 0.5% higher.

"At the end of the day, overseas investors had been taking a cautious stance toward China, even before this, so it was not entirely surprising to the street," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of global markets, Japan at BNP Paribas Securities in Tokyo.

The move would probably have only a short-term market effect, he said.

The Australian dollar, regarded as a proxy for China due to the country’s status as a major trading partner, fell as low as $0.7443 soon after the Moody’s announcement.

The offshore yuan slipped, but later recouped its losses. The Shanghai stock index also was off earlier lows but was still down 0.4%. Moody’s cut China’s rating by one notch to A1 from Aa3, saying it expected the financial strength of the world’s second-biggest economy to erode in coming years as growth slowed and debt continued to rise.

China’s massive debt has been at the centre of concern among economists and Beijing is walking a fine line as it tries to contain financial risks.

Moody’s had no specific timetable for revisiting China’s rating but would monitor conditions on a regular basis, Marie Diron, associate MD of Moody’s Sovereign Risk Group, told Reuters. She said the risks to China’s financial system were "broadly balanced". China’s finance ministry said the downgrade by Moody’s was based on inappropriate methodology, saying it was exaggerating difficulties facing the economy and underestimating reform efforts.

The downgrade would probably not have a much broader spillover effect on global financial markets, said Suan Teck Kin, economist for United Overseas Bank in Singapore, noting that Moody’s economic growth estimate seemed "too pessimistic".

Chinese authorities have stepped up regulatory curbs in recent months to defuse financial risks and have cracked down on risky lending practices, with the central bank moving toward tighter policy. But the steps have been largely cautious to avoid braking economic growth too sharply.

The US dollar pulled away from recent six-and-a-half-month lows as investors pored over President Donald Trump’s first full budget plan.

Containing no surprises, the plan called for an increase in military and infrastructure spending but also cuts to social spending in areas such as healthcare and food assistance.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he hoped to get tax reform passed this year, although this would not happen by August.

"Of course, we’re not really sure of the details of the budget plan, and what form it will finally take, but it has given the market the perception that everything is moving forward again, after recent distractions such as ‘Russia-gate’," said Mitsuo Imaizumi, Tokyo-based chief foreign-exchange strategist for Daiwa Securities.

Political turmoil following Trump’s recent firing of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey, who was overseeing an investigation into possible links between the president’s election campaign team and Russia, had raised the fear that his administration’s promised tax reform and fiscal stimulus would be derailed.

Investors also were awaiting the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting, scheduled to be released at 6pm GMT on Wednesday.

"Expectations that the Fed will hike next month are also supporting the dollar. Though a hike is not a done deal, it is still widely expected," Imaizumi said.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, edged up 0.1% on the day to 97.395, pulling away from its lowest levels since November plumbed earlier this week.

The dollar added 0.1% against the yen to ¥111.88, while the euro was steady on the day at $1.1181.

Oil prices modestly extended gains after rising in the previous session on expectations of an extension to Opec-led supply cuts.

US crude was up 0.1% on the day at $51.52 a barrel, while Brent crude futures were up slightly at $54.16.

Spot gold added 0.1% to $1,251.71/oz.

Reuters