Mining stocks pull JSE lower following Moody’s China downgrade

The JSE closed weaker on Wednesday amid generally negative emerging-market sentiment following rating agency Moody’s decision to downgrade China’s sovereign credit rating.

Moody’s assigned China a rating of A1 with a negative outlook from Aa3 previously, citing the country’s huge debt levels as a major risk for investors.

Commodities reacted negatively with iron ore and copper sold off before recovering marginally in late trade as questions arose on probable growth constraints in China’s construction and infrastructure programmes, which have supported commodities prices over the past few years.

At the JSE’s close, the platinum price was 0.30% lower at $942.97 an ounce while Brent crude was off 0.44% at $53.95 a barrel.

The stronger rand added to the miners woes, with platinums, gold shares and resources ending the day sharply lower. Rand hedges also retreated.

Banks and financials, however, firmed on the stronger rand but retailers remained weaker. The rand gained ground after better-than-expected local consumer inflation data increased the prospects of an interest-rate cut later in the year.

Headline consumer inflation for April came in at 5.3% year on year compared to 6.1% in March.

The Reserve Bank will announce the interest-rate decision from its latest meeting on Thursday, with the market expecting no change in the repo rate.

Stanlib economist Kevin Lings said SA remains vulnerable to changes in global investor sentiment, aggravated by the country’s recent credit-rating downgrades as well as the expectation that the US Federal Reserve will continue to normalise interest rates. "Under these circumstances, although the Reserve Bank is likely to revise down its inflation forecast for both 2017 and 2018, it might not necessarily cut rates," Lings said.

Political issues also remain a factor. An earlier Bloomberg report said the top leadership of the ANC will discuss removing President Jacob Zuma from his post at a meeting this weekend, according to two senior party officials who were scheduled to be in attendance. This saw the rand gain more than 1% on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones was slightly up 0.11% at the JSE’s close. European markets were mixed with the FTSE 100 having risen 0.35% while CAC 40 had shed 0.24%.

The all share closed 0.44% lower at 54,308.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.47%. Platinums lost 3.97%, the gold index 3.49%, resources 0.93% and industrials 0.71%. Banks gained 1.97% and financials 0.70%. Property added 0.18%.

Anglo American ended the day 0.96% lower at R181.73 and Kumba Iron Ore lost 3.06% to R159.09.

Sibanye Gold plummeted 34.22% to R18.59 on technical issues after the nil-paid letters linked with its rights issue on the Stillwater takeover in the US started trading.

Impala Platinum was 5.35% lower R41.56 while Lonmin lost 6.09% to R14.65 in another weak day for the troubled platinum producer. It has closed lower for the past four sessions and is 37.5% weaker in the year to date.

Standard Bank added 2.47% to R154.34 and Barclays Africa 2.45% to R149.98.

Global beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev was 1.52% lower at R1,526.32 while British American Tobacco relinquished 1.12% to R912.25.

After firming more than 1% in early trade, Sasol closed 1.15% lower at R407.72.

Transaction Capital dropped 3.37% to R14.35 as the group reported annual core headline earnings per share to end-March rose 17% to 43.3c.

Coronation Fund Managers rocketed 7.53% to R70.65 on a market view the group was stemming outflows from its assets under management.

Retailer Lewis was up 2.70% to R33.10. The group earlier said headline earnings declined from R552m to R355m for the year ended March.

Telkom added 1.67% to R76.50.

Naspers shed 0.94% to R2,778.

After reporting income rose 8% to R13.2bn for the year ended March, Tsogo Sun was 1.02% lower at R24.30.

Mediclinic tumbled 7.28% to R137 after reporting underlying full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were up 17% to £501m.

