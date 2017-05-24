MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens on firmer rand and China downgrade

The JSE closed weaker on Wednesday amid generally negative emerging-market sentiment following rating agency Moody’s decision to downgrade China’s sovereign credit rating.

The decision pushed commodity prices lower causing a knock-on effect to mining stocks, which was worsened by a stronger rand.

At 6.34pm, the rand was at R12.94 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R13.07. The R186 bond was bid at 8.49% from 8.56% previously.

The rand strength came after local consumer inflation beat expectations, coming in at 5.3% year on year in April.

The all share closed 0.44% lower at 54,308.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.47%. Platinums lost 3.97%, the gold index 3.49%, resources 0.93% and industrials 0.71%. Banks gained 1.97% and financials 0.70%. Property added 0.18%.

Sibanye Gold plummeted 34.22% to R18.59 on technical issues after the nil-paid letters linked with its rights issue on the Stillwater takeover in the US started trading.

Anglo American ended the day 0.96% lower at R181.73 and Kumba Iron Ore lost 3.06% to R159.09.

Impala Platinum was 5.35% lower R41.56 while Lonmin lost 6.09% to R14.65.

Banks gained on the inflation numbers and the stronger currency, with Standard Bank adding 2.47% to R154.34 and Barclays Africa 2.45% to R149.98.

Transaction Capital dropped 3.37% to R14.35 as the group reported annual core headline earnings per share to end-March rose 17% to 43.3c.

After reporting income rose 8% to R13.2bn for the year ended March, Tsogo Sun was 1.02% lower at R24.30.

Mediclinic tumbled 7.28% to R137 after reporting underlying full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were up 17% to £501m.

Retailer Lewis was up 2.70% to R33.10, despite earlier saying headline earnings declined from R552m to R355m for the year ended March.

Coronation Fund Managers rocketed 7.53% to R70.65 on a market view that the group was stemming outflows from its assets under management.

Global beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev was 1.52% lower at R1,526.32 while British American Tobacco relinquished 1.12% to R912.25.

Futures came under pressure on the lower commodity prices with the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index down 0.76% to 47‚925 points. The number of contracts traded was 20,028 from Tuesday’s 20‚882.