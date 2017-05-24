JSE trips as rand hedges buckle under renewed strength in the currency

The JSE was heading south by midday on Wednesday, with dual-listed rand-hedge stocks buckling under the weight of a strong rand, which has resurfaced as one of the main themes alongside a slew of local corporate-earnings reports.

The all-share index was off 0.42% to 54,320.60 points at lunchtime as industrial stocks and miners, in particular, came under pressure.

Gold and platinum stocks were the main losers in the resource complex, though part of the weakness stemmed from corporate activity. Sibanye dropped 31% on account of a technicality related to its rights issue to acquire the US-based miner Stillwater.

The stronger rand and a bit of profit taking combined to knock the big industrial stocks, which helped push the all share to its highest since 2015 on Monday.

Financial stocks held out well, though, as the rand briefly rallied through the R13 to the dollar mark for the first time in about a month. The development is good news for those retailers that procure merchandise offshore.

The stronger currency also helps keep inflation in check, implying lower probability of increases in interest rates, at least in the short to medium term.

The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee is expected to keep its rate policy steady when it wraps up its three-day meeting on Thursday.

Europe’s leading markets were little changed at midday, following a mixed session in Asia.

On the JSE, Anglo American was off 1.71% to R180.36, with Assore losing 2.53% to R202.73. AngloGold Ashanti dropped 2.49% to R156.45, with Sibanye dropping 31.6% to R19.33 and Harmony losing 4.36% to R29.60.

Impala Platinum lost 3.46% to R42.39 and Lonmin dropped 3.97% to R14.98.

Naspers dropped 1.65% to R2,758.25 and Mediclinic International fell 4.12% to R141.67.