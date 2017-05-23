Rand weakens against softer dollar but trades within a range

The rand was weaker in midday trade on Tuesday but trading within a tight range on a softer dollar and firmer US bond market.

The dollar is trading amid lingering uncertainty about whether US President Donald Trump will be able to implement fiscal stimulus given the political problems he faces.

The rand was trading in a band of R13.20/$ to R13.31/$.

At 11.41am the rand was at R13.2727 from R13.2295.

It was at R14.9412 against the euro from R14.8650 and at R17.2476 from R17.1943.

The euro was at $1.1256 from $12.36.

The pound softened against the dollar following the terror attack in Manchester. At least 22 people have been confirmed dead and 59 injured after the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the city. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The pound slipped below the $1.30 level to $1.2994.

Rand trade was limited as the market awaited the Reserve Bank monetary policy committee’s decision on interest rates, on Thursday. The committee was widely expected to leave the repurchase rate unchanged.

"The rand has failed to consolidate at firmer levels," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Bank said.

Traders were watching the pivotal R13.50/$ level. Any break through this mark could indicate further weakness ahead of the expected Moody’s credit rating announcement.