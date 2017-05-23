Rand may follow Brazil’s falling real

Markets were jittery on Tuesday morning following a bomb blast in Manchester.

The likelihood of Brazil’s credit rating sliding further into junk and the release of the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s most recent monetary policy committee meeting added to investors’ jitters. The minutes are due to be released at 2.55pm local time.

The rand may fall again with the Brazilian real after S&P Global Ratings placed Brazil on "watch status" on Monday, meaning its sovereign credit rating may be cut to BB- within the next three months, placing the country three notches into junk territory.

The Brazilian stock exchange’s Ibovespa index continued its slide on Monday, losing a further 1.54% after its 8.8% rout last Thursday on the country’s latest corruption scandal.

The share price of Brazil’s meat packing company JBS, the company accused of bribing the incumbent president and two predecessors, plunged 31% on Monday.

The JSE managed to escape its Brazilian counterpart’s woes on Monday, with the all share index rising 0.16%, its third trading day of gains.

Staffing company Adcorp warned shareholders on May 5 that it expected to report on Tuesday a loss for the year to end-February.

Adcorp said it expected its headline loss per share to be between 23c and 33c from the previous year’s headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 299.6c.

The group said the loss was partly due to changes to SA’s labour laws, which prompted companies to convert contract workers to full-time staff.

It also battled low oil prices, which reduced labour demand in Africa and for its Australian subsidiary Dare.

Consequently, a goodwill impairment of A$8m has been recognised in the current year on Dare Energy, the trading statement said.

Adcorp cut a number of jobs during the reporting period, and severance packages further reduced its earnings.

Direct response retailer Verimark said on April 3 that it expected to report on Tuesday its HEPS for the year to end-February had tripled from the previous year’s 8c.

Verimark said it benefited during the reporting period from a stronger rand, which made its imported products more affordable.