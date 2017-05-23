Rand bows to global market pressure

The rand was weaker on Tuesday morning, succumbing to mild global risk aversion that was evident in some Asian markets.

"Some jitters will be felt in the market this morning with the terrorist attack in the UK overnight, but the feeling is that that won’t cause markets to run," TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha said in a note.

An explosion, suspected to be a suicide bomber, left at least 19 people dead and scores others injured late on Monday in what British authorities have labelled a terrorist attack.

As a result, the pound was little a weaker to the dollar, which itself continues struggle amid lingering uncertainty around whether US President Donald Trump will be able to implement fiscal stimulus given the political problems he faces in the US.

The rand, which is sensitive to global developments, weakened to R13.32/$ from R13.14/$ on Monday.

The highlight of this week, at least on the local front, will be the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee’s decision on interest rates on Thursday. The committee, which is widely expected to leave the repurchase rate unchanged, is likely to flag the renewed volatility in the currency, which has the potential to affect the outlook on inflation.

At 9.40am, the rand was at R13.2778 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.2295, at R14.9473 to the euro from R14.8650 and at R17.2500 to the pound from R17.1943.

The euro was at $1.1259 from $1.1236.