JSE opens flat as Asian markets retreat following UK terror attack

The JSE opened flat with a firmer bias on Tuesday, as Asian markets retreated on negative sentiment following a terror attack in Manchester.

At least 22 people have been confirmed dead and 59 injured after the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the city. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack yet but Islamic State supporters celebrated the attack on social media.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the blast was being treated as a terrorist attack.

The Nikkei 225 was 0.33% lower and the Shanghai Composite shed 0.45%. The Hang Seng softened 0.05%.

The Dow Jones closed 0.43% higher on Monday, the third straight day of gains.

"Traders seemed to stay on the sidelines, as they awaited the release of the US Fed minutes from the May 3 federal open market committee meeting as well as the outcome from the Opec oil cartel meeting," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said in an early morning note.

The minutes will be released on Wednesday and were likely to confirm the US Federal Reserve’s slightly more dovish stance on rates.

The market was expecting a renewed affirmation of the production cuts agreed to by oil producers in 2016 after Brent crude earlier hit an annual high of $55 a barrel. Brent was 0.67% softer at $53.38 a barrel in early morning trade on Tuesday.

At 9.38am the all share was 0.02% up at 54,530 points and the benchmark top 40 rose 0.10%. The gold index added 1.88% and banks firmed 0.26%. General retailers were 0.55% lower.

BHP was 0.58% lower at R207.43.

African Rainbow Minerals was 1.62% lower at R83.86.

Sibanye was 3.16% higher at R29.40.

Lonmin shed 5.88% to R16.

Among banks Standard Bank was 0.78% higher at R146.49.

Coronation Fund Managers was 0.13% lower at R62.07. Coronation’s interim revenue for the six months to end-March declined 6% to R1.9bn and its net profit 5% to R763m.

Steinhoff was 1.22% higher at R73.59. It has gained 7.7% so far in May on the planned unbundling of the group’s African retail operations.

Among property stocks Resilient rose 0.33% to R115.81, but Rebosis shed 1.65% to R11.31.

Naspers was up 0.07% to R2,798.02.

Pioneer Foods lost 3.58% to R147.53. It released interim results on Monday.