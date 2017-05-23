JSE all share settles relatively flat following a day of volatile trade

The JSE pared gains in late trade on Friday as the rand strengthened, putting a damper on dual-listed shares that derive a big chunk of their income in foreign currency.

The local currency strengthened by up to 1.5% to the dollar, exerting pressure on the big miners and industrial stocks, but leaving the all share little changed by the close.

The benchmark gauge settled 0.06% higher at 54,506.40 points, as the weakness in the big rand-hedge stocks counter-balanced a strong performance from the financial sector, particularly banks.

Bargain hunting was possibly the chief catalyst behind the rally in the banking stocks, which have been wobbly and volatile in the days leading up to (and after) the controversial Cabinet reshuffle, which removed Pravin Gordhan as finance minister.

The banking index added 2.47% in its biggest one-day gain since April 12, though part of the buoyancy emanated from the stronger rand.

Local politics was back in focus after Bloomberg reported the ANC would discuss the options of removing President Jacob Zuma from office at its National Executive Committee meeting this weekend‚ citing two unidentified senior party officials as sources.

Markets have tended to pay closer attention to local political developments of late. In April, Zuma’s reshuffle prompted S&P Global Ratings and Fitch to downgrade the country’s debt rating. Moody’s, which has SA’s debt rating a couple of notches above investment grade, is expected to deliver its decision about a change before June 3.

"I don’t expect that [Moody’s] will knock us down two notches on this occasion. A one-notch downgrade would still keep our local currency rating at investment grade. Should that transpire, the next hurdle to pass is the June revisions by S&P and Fitch," said Craig Pheiffer, chief investment strategist at Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management.

Standard Bank rose 3.63% to R150.62, FirstRand 2.04% to R50.62, and Nedbank 3.27% to R221.38.

PSG Group was up 2.23% to R247.95, with Sanlam gaining 2.31% to R70.74 and Coronation Fund Managers rallying 5.71% to R65.70, despite posting a 4% drop in interim diluted headline earnings per share.

Retailers were also broadly supported, with Shoprite gaining 1.99% to R204.67 and Massmart 2.94% to R126.62.

Large mining stocks were weaker, with Glencore losing 2.93% to R49.43, BHP 2.2% to R204.07, and Anglo American 1.61% to R183.50.

Lonmin shed 8.24% to R15.60.

In larger rand hedges, British American Tobacco was off 1.7% to R922.59 and Richemont 1.87% to R108.96.

Bidvest was up 2.4% to R166.08.