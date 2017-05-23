Futures track the Dow marginally firmer

The South African futures market was marginally firmer on Tuesday, tracking the Dow Jones industrial average, while the JSE closed flat.

The all share closed little changed in volatile trade as the rand gained 1.31% to the dollar after Bloomberg reported that the ANC’s National Executive Committee would discuss options for removing President Jacob Zuma over the weekend.

The rand firmed to R13.0203 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.2295 in late afternoon trade.

The Dow was 0.2% higher at the JSE’s close. European markets were mostly firmer, with the Paris CAC 40 up 0.55% and the German Dax 0.35%. The FTSE 100 was marginally weaker.

The all share closed 0.06% higher at 54‚506.40 points while the blue-chip top 40 added 0.09%. The banking index gained 2.47%, its biggest one-day gain since April 12. Financials rose 1.15%.

Resources and platinums shed 0.78% and 0.82% respectively.

At 5.38pm‚ the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was up 0.1% at 48‚316 points. The number of contracts traded was 20,882 from Monday’s 18‚394.

With Andries Mahlangu