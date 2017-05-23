Bonds are near two-month high on speculation about removing Jacob Zuma

The South African bond market was a lot stronger in late trade on Tuesday, with the yield on the benchmark R186 bond back to levels last seen on March 30, when President Jacob Zuma fired Pravin Gordhan in a sweeping Cabinet reshuffle that courted controversy.

The local bond market took direction from a much stronger rand, after Bloomberg News reported that the ANC would discuss the options of removing Zuma from his position, citing two unidentified senior party officials as sources.

"I would be very careful at this stage to react to speculation as we have been to this path before. Having said that, something is brewing in the ANC, though it is currently not clear what it is," Kaon Capital CEO Luke Alers said.

The rand, which tends move in line with bonds, is sensitive to local political developments ,which in April prompted S&P Global Ratings and Fitch to downgrade the country’s debt rating.

The local currency jumped more than 1% to session highs of R13.02/$ as news of possible Zuma removal broke in the afternoon, from session lows of R13.32/$.

The rand’s volatility was likely to be highlighted as a key risk to the outlook on inflation, when the Reserve Bank delivers its verdict on interest rates on Thursday. So far, the market expects the Bank to maintain the repurchase rate at its current level.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.56% in late trade, from 8.61% on Monday

Investors are also keeping tabs on the release of the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting on Wednesday, to gauge the Fed’s tone on interest rates.