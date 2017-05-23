Asian markets take a break after oil-fuelled rally

Hong Kong — Asian traders trod carefully Tuesday as profit-taking from the previous day’s rally offset a healthy lead from Wall Street, while the pound briefly fell after authorities said a blast in Manchester could be terrorism-related.

Global markets pushed higher on Monday as energy firms benefited from a surge in oil prices as oil cartel Opec and Russia look set to extend an output cut, while US dealers welcomed an optimistic survey on US manufacturing.

But crude was unable to press on with gains on Tuesday, weighing on petroleum-linked firms ahead of a meeting between Opec and Russia later in the week.

With US President Donald Trump on his first overseas trip, the political crisis that drove huge losses last week has calmed for now. However, the Washington Post reported that the president had asked two top intelligence officials in March to help push back against a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) probe into his campaign’s possible links with Russia.

Markets were hammered on the fear about Trump’s economy-boosting agenda with his presidency engulfed in a crisis over his firing of FBI director James Comey and allegations he disclosed sensitive intelligence to Russian officials.

"Thankfully there’s been a pleasant reprieve for the Comey-Trump headlines, but the melodrama is expected to pick up after [US] Memorial Day and [British] Spring Bank Holiday when Trump returns to Washington," Stephen Innes, a senior trader at Oanda, said in a note.

Hong Kong added 0.3%, Shanghai slipped 0.2%, Seoul was up 0.7% and Sydney eased 0.1% while Tokyo also gave up 0.1% by the break.

On foreign exchanges the pound fell to $1.2974 from close to $1.30 late in New York after police said they were treating as terrorism-linked an explosion that killed at least 19 people outside a concert in Manchester.

If it is proved to be a terrorist attack, it would be the worst since the London bombers killed 52 people in 2005.

However, sterling later recovered most of its losses.

Traders are now awaiting the release this week of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting, hoping for some clarity on its plans for increasing interest rates in light of recent disappointing US data while a number of board members will also be speaking.

There was also little initial movement from the release of Trump’s 2018 budget, which proposes billions of dollars in spending cuts over the next 10 years and increased military spending.

