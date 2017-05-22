Oil rises on expectations of extended and possibly deeper output cut

London — Oil rose on Monday, bolstered by confidence that top exporters would agree to extend supply curbs this week, with suggestions that the cuts could even be deepened.

Brent crude was up 50 US cents at $54.11 a barrel at 8.36am GMT, with US light crude also up 50c at $50.83.

Both benchmarks have climbed more than 10% from lows hit earlier this month.

Prices have risen on expectations that a pledge by oil cartel Opec and other producers, including Russia, to cut supplies by 1.8-million barrels per day would be extended by six to nine months, instead of covering only the first half of 2017.

"The decision [to extend cuts] seems to be almost a done deal," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB Markets. "There seems to be a very high harmony in the group." The option of deepening the cuts was also being discussed ahead of a meeting of Opec and other producers in Vienna on May 25, sources said.

"Oil soared …. as rumours swirled that Opec … was considering recommending the double-whammy of a production cut extension and deeper cuts ahead of this Thursday’s meeting," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

Deeper cuts are required to balance the market, according to some analysts who point to a slight rise in Opec exports this year.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said it expected Opec oil export revenues to rise in 2017, partly because of "slightly higher" Opec output.

But deeper cuts might serve to stimulate US shale production, said Schieldrop.

"If you cut production, it’s no free lunch. You get something in the short term, but you get a backflip in the medium term, which is more production in 2018 and 2019," Schieldrop said, referring particularly to US shale oil output.

Goldman Sachs says that the US rig count for new oil production had jumped by 404 since May 2016, representing a rise of 128%. US oil production has already climbed 10% — almost 900,000 barrels per day — since mid-2016, to 9.3-million barrels per day.

Reuters