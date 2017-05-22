JSE turns to farmers to extend its securities range

"‘What do you mean by hedging?’ ‘All we know is selling beef,’" were common responses among participants when the product was introduced, said JSE commodity derivatives manager Raphael Karuaihe.

The beef and lamb futures contracts are meant to lock in the price of beef and lamb so that farmers and abattoirs have greater certainty about the income they will receive for the meat they produce.

The futures the JSE is offering for both mutton and beef are for 1,000kg of A2- and A3-graded carcasses and expire in March, June, September and December.

Since the beef carcass futures were relaunched in December 2016 up to 423 contacts to the value of R17.2m have been traded.

Karuaihe, however, said these were not yet figures ‘‘to get excited about" as there were expectations for more volumes to be traded, "but an extensive education drive still needs to take place".

For these contacts to succeed, a lot still has to be done to minimise what led to the failure of the beef contracts 20 years ago.

Karuaihe said some lessons were taken into account before bringing the beef contacts to the market again.

One of these factors was that previously the beef contacts were deliverable, whereas they are now cash settled.

Unlike grain, beef has a shorter shelve life. It will not look like the product initially agreed on days earlier, and this resulted in disputes.

"Imagine trading a financial instrument on the JSE and when it expires you need to receive the actual beef carcass?"

"You now get the cash equivalent of the carcass and not the physical good," said Karuaihe.

Lamb contacts are also settled in cash.

The Red Meat Abattoir Association (RMAA) publishes weekly beef prices to assist in settling the contacts.

The biggest challenge to the beef contracts gaining momentum was the lack of education in trading the financial instrument. "But this is being addressed," said Karuaihe.

Its performance was also stunted by the ripple effects of the drought, which led to a lot of cattle dying.

Karuaihe said farmers held on to their herds to rebuild them, while it was the opportune time to get into the market. "If the demand for beef goes up prices are pushed higher, we tried to tell the market that was time to start locking in the price because it is not known when it will come down".

Agricultural futures contracts are not a high priority for newcomers ZAR X, For Africa Exchange (4AX) and A2X Markets (A2X).

ZAR X’s head of listings, Graeme Wellsted, said there was a danger when derivatives became over-complicated and their pricing was not universally understood.

"This invariably leads to asset value destruction due to market technicalities rather than weaknesses in the asset fundamentals."