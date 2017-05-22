JSE starts week flat as miners lose ground

The JSE started the week on a flat note despite Naspers scaling new heights and as mining stocks lost ground on the stronger rand.

After tumbling 3% on Thursday the rand has steadily recovered against the dollar, reaching R13.1593/$ on Monday morning.

Platinum and gold were flat at $937/oz and $1,255/oz respectively.

Naspers’s Chinese Tencent investment, of which it owns 34%, was sharply higher in Hong Kong, with the Hang Seng index up 0.77%. The Shanghai Composite shed 0.48%.

The Nikkei 225 was 0.45% up after the Dow Jones closed 0.69% higher on Friday as President Donald Trump left the US for his first overseas presidential trip.

Analysts said global market sentiment remained positive, despite last week’s sharp dip in the Dow and the expectation of imminent US rate increases.

"Despite bouts of concern, almost all central banks remain supportive of growth," analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said.

They said even the Fed was increasing rates for "good reasons" because the economy could handle it, not because of inflation concerns.

Perhaps the biggest challenge was not the Fed rate increases or the expectation that the European Central Bank (ECB) would pullback on its stimulus policies, but China’s attempt to rein in its shadow banking system, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said.

At 9.40am the all share was 0.02% lower at 54,418.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.02%. Food and drug retailers rose 0.37% and industrials 0.30%. The gold index shed 2.47%, platinums 0.83% and resources 0.66%.

BHP was 0.98% off at R208.42.

Kumba Iron Ore rose 2.10% to R166.43.

Imperial Holdings lost 1.62% to R162.85.

Sibanye dropped 2.68% to R25.83, among gold stocks.

Old Mutual was 0.52% down at R32.83 after announcing it raised $322m by reducing its remaining stake in New York-listed Old Mutual Asset Management (Omam) to 22.4%.

Among retailers, Woolworths shed 0.80% to R69.13 and Pick n Pay Stores rose 0.51% to R61.07.

Dis-Chem continued its recent good run, adding 2.45% to R26.74.

Among property stocks, Investec Property Fund rose 1.88% to R16.30.

Naspers was 1.59% higher at R2,815.05.

Pioneer Foods shed 2.62% to R155.81. The group on Monday reported a 47% drop in first-half adjusted headline earnings to R470m as higher input costs knocked its domestic essential foods and grocery divisions.