JSE slightly firmer in mixed trade as rand returns to Friday’s levels

The JSE closed slightly firmer on Monday in mixed trade as Naspers reached another record high while resources weakened on the firmer rand.

The rand traded firmer than R13.20 to the dollar for most of the day, before weakening marginally toward the close as the dollar lost ground to $1.1248 to the euro.

Platinum and gold shares turned around in late afternoon trade as commodity prices firmed with industrials also ending the day firmer, mainly on British American Tobacco, with general retailers rising nearly 1%.

At the JSE’s close the platinum price had risen 0.54% to $943 an ounce and gold 0.39% to $1,258. Brent crude was 0.56% higher at $54 a barrel.

Naspers’s share price hit more than R2,800 in intraday trade, bringing gains for the year so far to 40%. Shares in the internet and media group continue to rise on a strong performance by Chinese firm Tencent, in which it owns 34%, in Hong Kong trade.

Naspers closed 0.90% higher at R2,796 after climbing as high as R2,846.50 earlier.

Old Mutual Multi-Managers chief investment strategist Dave Mohr said more than half of the year-to-date returns on the JSE had been delivered by only one share, Naspers.

The all share closed 0.16% higher at 54,517.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.09%. The gold index firmed 1.40%, platinums 1.07%, general retailers 0.91% and industrials 0.43%. Resources were 0.50% lower and food and drug retailers shed 0.14%.

Anglo American dropped 1.18% to R186.50 and BHP 0.87% to R208.65.

British American Tobacco lifted 0.98% to R938.57.

Sibanye Gold rocketed 7.39% to R28.50. It is having its AGM on Tuesday. Anglo American Platinum rose 1.71% to R320.

Barclays Africa rose 0.90% to R143.74 and Transaction Capital was up 2.63% to R14.85. The latter is set to report interim results on Wednesday.

At 6.25pm the rand was at R13.20 to the dollar from Friday’s R13.22. At the same time the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 8.63% from 8.65% previously.

Futures were flat on the day with the near-dated top-40 Alsi index up 0.06% at 48,280 points. The number of contracts traded was 18,394 from Friday’s 23‚743.