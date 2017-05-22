JSE likely to follow Hong Kong and Sydney higher

The JSE is likely to record a third day of gains on Monday, judging by a strong rally in stock markets trading ahead of it.

Both Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 indices were nearly 1% stronger, helped by rising oil prices. Brent was trading 0.39% higher at $54 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate 0.37% higher at $51 a barrel.

Stronger oil prices along with a slightly weaker rand at R13.23/$ are likely to help Sasol rebound from Friday’s 0.66% drop to R409.

The JSE’s all share index gained 0.42% on Friday, joining a global rally in which the S&P 500 gained 0.68%.

The South African life insurance subsidiary of Old Mutual had its credit rating affirmed at BBB- with a negative outlook by S&P Global Ratings on Friday night.

"We factor into our rating the consolidated view of Old Mutual Emerging Markets (Omem) group, of which we regard Old Mutual Life Assurance Company SA (Omlacsa) as a core subsidiary. The ultimate parent, Old Mutual, is still undergoing a managed separation that is expected to continue through to the end of 2018, " S&P said.

"At the end of this process Omem is expected to operate independently, most likely as a listed group, of which Omlacsa will continue to be the most important subsidiary. Our base-case assumption is that the separation of Omem from Old Mutual will have a limited impact on our view of Omem group and on Omlacsa's creditworthiness."

Pioneer Food released its interim results for the six months to end-March at 7am on Monday.

The group maintained its interim dividend at R1.05 despite flat revenue and the drought more than halving its profit.