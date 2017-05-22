JSE closes marginally higher in mixed trade while Naspers hits R2,800 a share

The JSE closed slightly firmer on Monday in mixed trade, as Naspers reached another record high while resources weakened on the firmer rand.

The rand traded firmer than R13.20 to the dollar for most of the day, before weakening marginally toward the close, as the dollar lost ground to $1.1248 to the euro.

Platinum and gold shares turned around in late afternoon trade as commodity prices firmed with industrials also ending the day firmer, mainly on British American Tobacco, with general retailers rising nearly 1%.

At the JSE’s close the platinum price had risen 0.54% to $943 an ounce, and gold 0.39% to $1,258. Brent crude was 0.56% higher at $54 a barrel.

Naspers’s share price hit R2,800 for the first time, bringing gains for the year so far to 40% as the internet and media group continues to rise on a strong performance by Chinese firm Tencent — in which it owns 34% — in Hong Kong trade.

"While Naspers’s performance is obviously welcome for its shareholders, it did create concentration risk, especially for passive investors," Old Mutual Multi-Managers chief investment strategist Dave Mohr said.

Mohr said Naspers now constituted 15% of the all share index, and 20% of the Swix, the index favoured by fund managers.

"That means that more than half of the year-to-date returns have been delivered by only one share," Mohr said.

The all share has gained 7.5% in 2017.

Mohr said the global backdrop was favourable for emerging and global markets, despite the controversies surrounding US President Donald Trump.

"US inflation remains low, meaning the US Federal Reserve will only increase rates gradually," Mohr said.

The Dow Jones was 0.31% higher at the JSE’s close with the UK’s FTSE 100 having gained 0.30%. European markets were generally flat following comments by German chancellor Angela Merkel that the euro was "weak".

The all share closed 0.16% higher at 54,517.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.09%. The gold index firmed 1.40%, platinums 1.07%, general retailers 0.91% and industrials 0.43%. Resources were 0.50% lower and food and drug retailers shed 0.14%.

Anglo American dropped 1.18% to R186.50 and BHP 0.87% to R208.65.

British American Tobacco lifted 0.98% to R938.57.

Sibanye Gold rocketed 7.39% to R28.50. It is holding its AGM on Tuesday.

DRD Gold shed 3.24% to R4.78.

Anglo American Platinum rose 1.71% to R320 but Lonmin shed 3.52% to R17.

In banks, Barclays Africa rose 0.90% to R143.74 and Investec Plc 0.65% to R104.70.

Transaction Capital was up 2.63% to R14.85. The group is set to report interim results on Wednesday.

Retailer Woolworths softened 0.16% to R69.58 but Mr Price climbed 1.92% to R149.75.

Dis-Chem Pharmacies ended the day 3.45% higher at R27.

Naspers closed 0.90% higher at R2,796 after climbing to R2,846.50 in intraday trade.

Famous Brands lost 1.53% to R129.