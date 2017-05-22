Futures unchanged in mixed trade

Markets

22 May 2017
The South African futures market was little changed on Monday as the JSE closed marginally higher and the Dow Jones industrial average opened firmer.

All share’s gains came amid mixed trade that saw internet and media group Naspers reach a record intraday level of more than R2‚800 per share.

Resources weakened as the rand firmed slightly ahead of the South African Reserve Bank’s decision on interest rates, due on Thursday.

The Dow was 0.51% higher at the JSE’s close. European markets were mostly firmer‚ with the FTSE 100 up 0.39% and the Paris CAC 40 0.56% while the German Dax was 0.1% lower.

The all share closed 0.42% higher at 54,427.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.4%. General retailers were up 1.97%, platinums 1.63%, industrials 0.63%, food and drug retailers 0.59%, resources 0.51% and banks 0.37%. Financials shed 0.19%.

At 5.34pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was up 0.06% at 48,280 points. The number of contracts traded was 18,394 from Friday’s 23‚743.

