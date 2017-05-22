Bonds stable ahead of interest rate decision

The South African bond market was stable on Monday morning as the rand returned to stable levels.

The currency had a volatile week last week — starting the week strong before a new Brazilian political scandal spooked investors about emerging markets. That sent the currency about 3% weaker on Thursday.

Bonds, which usually track the rand, weakened accordingly.

The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee meets this week to decide on interest rates. The Bank is expected to be dovish.

Consumer inflation has been running above or at the upper limit of the Bank’s inflation target band of 3%-6% for most of the past year. But Nedbank analysts said despite the near-term outlook of inflation remaining close to 6%, inflation was expected to moderate on the back of lower food and transport inflation.

Monetary policy looks at inflation expectations six to nine months ahead.

The Nedbank analysts forecast inflation to average 5.8% in 2017, compared to the SARB’s latest forecast of 5.9%, while inflation is expected to fall below 6% during the second quarter of 2017.

At 9.46am the bid on the benchmark R186 was at 8.64% from Friday’s 8.65% and that of the R207 at 7.44% from 7.445%.