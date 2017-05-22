Bonds hold steady ahead of local rates decision

The South African bond market steadied on Monday, with market participants appearing reticent to adopt new positions ahead of potential market-moving events later in the week.

Markets are likely to pay attention to the language of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee, which is widely expected to leave the repurchase rate unchanged on Thursday.

The Bank’s rate-setting committee meeting, starting on Tuesday, comes against the backdrop of renewed volatility in the rand, which has the potential to derail the receding inflationary pressures.

The price of Brent crude touched $54 for the first time since April 6 ahead of the Opec meeting on Friday, which is expected to cut supplies by six to nine months.

Higher oil prices, along with a weaker rand, bode ill for the outlook on inflation. Higher inflation in turn reduces the value of bonds.

The uncertainty surrounding the rand, with the Moody’s rating review still pending, would make the committee very cautious to change any policy settings, according to Tinyiko Ngwenya, an economist at Old Mutual Investment Group.

Moody’s, which has SA’s debt rating a couple of notches above investment grade, is expected to deliver its decision before June 3.

Investors were also keeping tabs on the release of the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting on Wednesday, to gauge the Fed’s tone on interest rates.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.62% in late trade, from 8.65% on Friday.