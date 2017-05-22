Australia, Hong Kong give a boost to Asian bourses

Hong Kong — Asian stocks posted their biggest daily rise in a month on Monday, following modest gains in US shares, though the greenback came under renewed pressure as Washington’s political turmoil undermines confidence in US economic policy.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.9% on Monday, helped by gains in Australia and Hong Kong stocks.

The Hong Kong gains came despite fresh property market curbs unveiled by regulators.

"This won’t have much impact on the market as buyers will continue to focus on the primary market rather than the secondary market, where these measures will be more acutely felt," said Alex Wong, a fund manager at Ample Capital in Hong Kong, with about $130m under management.

The bounce in Asian stocks was the best performance since April 25. In that period the MSCI emerging stocks index has notched up gains of more than 17% — compared with 8% for the world index — even as some investors grew wary of the outlook.

"At current market valuations, we advise investors to adopt an active approach by stock picking across sectors and rotating to quality laggards," UBS Wealth Management analyst Carl Berrisford wrote in note, saying valuations were nearing their peak.

US stocks ended higher on Friday but closed below their session highs on renewed concern about Donald Trump’s presidency, following two new media reports of possible co-ordination between Russia and Trump’s election campaign.

Stock index futures were mildly higher in Asia.

"The escalation of the investigation into Russia’s involvement in the recent US election threatens to take resources, time and attention away from the economic agenda, which had already begun meeting some scepticism," Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, wrote in a note.

In foreign exchange markets, the dollar fell to its lowest levels in six months on Friday against a trade-weighted basket of its peers, at 97.080, and was trading just a shade above that on Monday.

The dollar was trading at 111.40 after falling nearly 2% last week while the euro inched down 0.2% to $1.11880 after rising to a six-month high of $1.1212 on Friday.

Net long positioning on the euro rose to its highest in more than three years in the week ended May 16, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data issued on Friday.

Recent economic improvement in the eurozone has raised market expectations the European Central Bank will tone down its dovish language at its next governing council meeting next month.

Signs from the government bond markets did not bode well for the greenback either. US bond yields have gently drifted lower in recent days cutting the yield premium US Treasuries earn against other bond markets such as German or Japanese debt.

Oil clung on to Friday’s gains, trading near $50.80 a barrel.

Reuters