Markets

INVESTMENT

Unit trusts swell after inflow surge

Collective investment schemes attracted R30.4bn during the first quarter

19 May 2017 - 05:12 Hanna Ziady
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Money flowing into local unit trusts for the year to March 2017 reached its highest level in three years after healthy inflows in the first quarter, figures from the Association for Savings and Investment SA show.

Collective investment schemes attracted R30.4bn during the first quarter, pushing net inflows for the year to March to R157.1bn, the association said.

Strong investment flows would have been boosted by optimism among investors over the country’s prospects at the beginning of the year. However, investors have been more cautious after the cabinet reshuffle and downgrades of the country’s credit rating.

At R45bn, a large portion of inflows went to money market funds, said association senior policy adviser Sunette Mulder.

"Institutions often use money market funds to park money before investing it. This is therefore not a good indicator of the retail investor outlook," she said.

"However, we know that South African investors remain far more risk-averse than their international counterparts. This is why South African multiasset portfolios are so popular."

These funds drew a third of annual net inflows.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand tumbles nearly 3% as Brazilian scandal rocks ...
Markets
2.
Asian stocks fall amid concern about future of ...
Markets
3.
White House turmoil likely to knock JSE on ...
Markets
4.
Rand regains some strength from earlier plunge
Markets
5.
Rand backtracks as global mood sours
Markets

Related Articles

Wall Street caps Trump-induced stocks selloff; dollar ticks up
Markets

Property sector under pressure due to low levels of confidence
Business

New development bank will unite three housing finance institutions
Business

Stimulus cuts sooner rather than later, says ECB policy maker
World / Europe

Tepid retail sales, but SA avoids recession
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.