Markets

Relief for the rand as it gains more than 1% on the dollar by midday Friday

19 May 2017 - 12:28 Maarten Mittner
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The rand was more than 1% firmer against the dollar in midday trade on Friday as the local currency continued to recover from the sharp retraction on Thursday.

The rand benefited from a marginally weaker dollar and higher platinum and gold prices.

It showed little reaction to continuing local political tension ahead of a planned no-confidence vote against President Jacob Zuma in Parliament.

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has warned that the country may be on the verge of becoming a mafia state under Zuma.

The rand lost nearly 3% to the dollar on Thursday as a bribery scandal involving Brazilian President Michel Temer shook already weak sentiment towards emerging markets.

At 11.41am the rand was 1.13% firmer at R13.2730 against the dollar from R13.4244.

The rand was at R14.8171 against the euro from R14.9179 and at R17.2696 against the pound from R17.3766.

The euro was at $1.1163 from $1.1112.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said the rand had managed to trade back from the extremes, after technical analysis indicated that it could weaken further to R13.63/$ from Thursday’s weakest level of R13.58/$.

"Locally, the ongoing political wrangling and the possibility of further ratings agency activity continue to dominate headlines," Nedbank said.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand's dive leaves traders stunned as Brazilian ...
Markets
2.
Rand tumbles nearly 3% as Brazilian scandal rocks ...
Markets
3.
JSE escapes Brazil’s woes, but rand suffers
Markets
4.
Unit trusts swell after inflow surge
Markets
5.
Rand regains some strength from earlier plunge
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.