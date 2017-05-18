World stocks have steepest fall in six months on Trump uncertainty

A mini-recovery in Asia as Japan posted the dollar’s best economic performance in a year looks to have run out of steam, however. It eased back again in European trade to leave it at $1.1136 to the euro and buying ¥110.97.

There was more support for the euro, too, as one of the European Central Bank’s most influential policy-makers, executive board member Benoît Coeuré, said it should not delay paring back its stimulus once it is convinced inflation has recovered. "Too much gradualism in monetary policy bears the risk of larger market adjustments when the decision is eventually taken," Coeuré told Reuters in an interview in which he also said the bank’s bond-buying programme was "not set in stone".

The political jitters coming out of the US remained the dominant factor for traders, however.

Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell to a two-week low and US Treasury yields were flat having dropped as far as 2.2120% the previous day, which was a one-month low.

The Gonald?

The allegations surrounding Trump have not only thrown doubt over the future of the pro-growth policies he promised, but have raised the possibility he could end up leaving the White House prematurely.

Trump says he is being given one of the toughest rides of any president in US history, but on Wednesday, a small number of his fellow Republicans called for an independent probe of possible collusion between his 2016 campaign team and Russia, and one even mentioned impeachment.

Wall Street futures pointed to another, albeit more modest, fall of about 0.2% when it re-opens later.

Trump was not the only leader under scrutiny. Trouble is mounting for Brazilian President Michel Temer, who was recorded discussing payments to silence testimony by a potential witness in the country’s biggest-ever graft probe, sources told media, including Reuters.

An exchange-traded fund of Brazilian equities fell about 8% in Tokyo after the Brazilian real dropped more than 1.2% in local markets.

In commodity markets, which have also been highly volatile in recent weeks, but due mainly to supply and demand issues, there were steadier signals.

Brent oil futures dipped back to $52.05 a barrel after hitting a two-week high overnight on the back of an ongoing effort by oil cartel Opec to cut production.

Safe-haven gold hovered near a two-week high prompted by the weaker dollar and the risk aversion gripping the broader markets.

Spot gold was at $1,260 an ounce having hit $1,263.02, its highest since May 1 the previous session.

"I would caution that the gold rally has been driven by political news and not necessarily fundamentals," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda. "Should the political storm die in Washington, the rally will lose steam."

Reuters