White House turmoil likely to knock JSE on Thursday

Stock exchanges trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Thursday morning took their cue from Wall Street’s plunge on Wednesday.

The Nasdaq index was down 2.57%, the S&P 500 index 1.82% and the Dow Jones Industrial index 1.78% on the fear that a protracted investigation of President Donald Trump will delay US economic policy. Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Robert Mueller — the predecessor of James Comey, who Trump fired last week — was selected by the US Justice Department on Wednesday to lead an independent investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 was 1.2% lower and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.55% ahead of the JSE’s opening. The rand was 0.6% weaker at R13.29/$ at 7am despite the dollar weakening against most other currencies.

Investec is scheduled to release its results for the year to end-March on Thursday.

Fishing group Oceana warned on April 21 that it expected to report on Thursday its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-March would decline by up to 18%.

Oceana said the drop was mainly due to losses on foreign exchange contracts held to cover frozen fish imports. Its aggregate foreign exchange loss was about R44.7m from a R66.9m gain in the matching period, equating to a 14% decline in interim HEPS.

"In addition, earnings were negatively impacted by lower canned fish volumes in the first six months, driven primarily by the timing of buy-in effects ahead of price increases taken in April 2016 and October 2016, respectively as well as lower CCS [Commercial Cold Storage] occupancies in Gauteng," the company said in its trading statement.

Building materials producer Afrimat said on April 25 that it expected to report on Thursday that HEPS for the year to end-February grew between 22% and 27%.

Stats SA is scheduled to release March’s statistics of civil cases for debt at 9am, wholesale trade sales at 10am and motor trade sales at 11:30am.