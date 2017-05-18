Weaker rand shields JSE from edgy global markets

A sharply weaker rand shielded the JSE from the deepening sell-off on global markets shaken by US politics.

As the rand weakened, the rand-hedge shares benefited, leaving the all share index up 0.26% at 54,144.20 points at lunchtime.

In a dramatic turnaround, the rand slid nearly 3% to the dollar and weakened sharply against the euro and British pound — a development that usually favours big industrial stocks that command a big weighting in the all share index.

British American Tobacco and Mediclinic International were among the beneficiaries in the industrial sector, as was Brait, and Investec gained following its year-end results.

Other banks were weaker, though, as were retailers — in line with a rand that followed other emerging-market currencies weaker.

"Macroeconomic, yield and earnings considerations have been driven to the backburner for the moment as the market focuses on political developments in the US and the impact thereof on the Trump administration's policy initiatives," Momentum SP Reid Securities said in a note.