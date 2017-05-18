Weaker rand shields JSE from edgy global markets
A sharply weaker rand shielded the JSE from the deepening sell-off on global markets shaken by US politics.
As the rand weakened, the rand-hedge shares benefited, leaving the all share index up 0.26% at 54,144.20 points at lunchtime.
In a dramatic turnaround, the rand slid nearly 3% to the dollar and weakened sharply against the euro and British pound — a development that usually favours big industrial stocks that command a big weighting in the all share index.
British American Tobacco and Mediclinic International were among the beneficiaries in the industrial sector, as was Brait, and Investec gained following its year-end results.
Other banks were weaker, though, as were retailers — in line with a rand that followed other emerging-market currencies weaker.
"Macroeconomic, yield and earnings considerations have been driven to the backburner for the moment as the market focuses on political developments in the US and the impact thereof on the Trump administration's policy initiatives," Momentum SP Reid Securities said in a note.
Europe’s leading markets were more than 1% weaker at lunchtime, deepening the sell-off that started on Wednesday.
US stock futures suggested a sharply weaker opening on Wall Street in the local afternoon, after the main indices fell sharply on Wednesday.
"While I don’t believe at this stage that these reports regarding Trump will jeopardise his agenda, markets must reflect the challenges he now faces which ultimately make it more difficult," Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.
"At the very least, this distraction may delay the implementation of his plans, which the markets won’t like."
Among individual stocks on the JSE, British American Tobacco was up 2.16% to R957.13, with Mediclinic rising 2.89% to R151.46 and Steinhoff rising 2.67% to R68.79.
Investec plc was up 2.17% to R105.23 after the specialist banking group grew its total operating income by 18% to crack the £2bn barrier for the first time. Private equity group Brait was up 2.63% to R88.44.
