SA bonds weaken on political turmoil in US and Brazil

The South African bond market was much weaker on Thursday before midday tracking the rand.

The local currency plummeted 2.81% in intra-day trade as turmoil in the US administration and news of the Brazilian president being involved in a scandal hurt emerging markets.

At 11.49am, the rand was at R13.5756 to the dollar from Wednesday ’s R13.2048.

The benchmark R186 bond was at 8.84% from Tuesday’s 8.67%.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said the market feared the turmoil in US President Donald Trump’s administration "will delay the much-hoped for and little-seen stimulus", with there being a "remarkable and seemingly unreasonable high probability of him leaving office".

A trader who asked to not be named said the "Brazil saga" was definitely a factor, as it had hurt emerging market currencies like the rand, as well as South African bonds.

Brazilian President Michel Temer has been reported to have been involved in acts of bribery.