Rand tumbles nearly 3% as Brazilian scandal rocks emerging markets

The rand was sharply weaker at midday on Thursday as fallout from a renewed Brazilian scandal affected emerging market sentiment.

Global trading was clearly risk-off as US Treasuries and the Japanese yen gained in safe-haven trade.

According to reports, Brazilian President Michel Temer tried to bribe officials involved in last year’s impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff.

The allegations, based on apparent secret recordings, sent Brazil’s real currency and the Bovespa stock index sharply lower.

Brazil has attracted large capital inflows over the past few months as Temer embarked on economic reforms.

South African traders at first were at a loss to say what caused the sharp fall in the rand, but analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said it was "purportedly" related to the Brazilian happenings.

"The rand started to weaken in Eastern trading as the headlines regarding Brazilian political wrongdoing came to the fore," Nedbank said.

A trader at Global Trader247 said the dollar recovered somewhat against the euro.