Rand regains some strength from earlier plunge

The rand came off it worst levels of Thursday after it lost almost 3% against the dollar in earlier trade, as political developments in the US and Brazil led to significant falls in emerging-market currencies.

The rand weakened to R13.58 to the dollar in earlier trade, but clawed back its losses to settle at about R13.45 to the dollar.

Political turmoil in the US has put US President Donald Trump’s administration under scrutiny, leading to the current risk-off scenario in world markets.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Wichard Cilliers said Trump’s ties with Russia and the firing of James Comey as the Federal Bureau of Investigation director was under scrutiny, resulting in equity markets across the board being sold off, with the US market opening lower after posting its worst performance in eight months on Wednesday.

The Brazilian real lost 7.49% to the dollar on reports that President Michel Temer was implicated in a bribery scandal.

The Russian rouble lost 1.18%, the Turkish lira 1.31% and the Indian rupee 1.26%, to the dollar.

Analysts at Capital Economics said the relative scale of Thursday’s market moves helped shed light on which countries were more vulnerable to shifts in investor sentiment. They said the largest currency falls, with Brazil aside, were experienced by Mexico, Turkey and SA.

At 3.40pm‚ the rand was at R13.4537.1 to the dollar from Wednesday’s R13.2048‚ at R14.9441 to the euro from R14.7307 and at R17.5188 to the pound from R17.1158.

The euro was at $1.1108 from $1.1155.