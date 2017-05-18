Markets

Rand backtracks as global mood sours

18 May 2017 - 10:02 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The rand was a lot weaker on Thursday morning, in a move that emphasised its vulnerability to global market swings.

The local currency flirted with R13/$ earlier this week before reversing course as global risk aversion took hold.

Markets are growing increasingly jittery about whether US President Donald Trump will be able to garner the support he needs to push through his pro-growth agenda.

The uncertainty negatively affected the dollar and US stocks in particular

This did nothing to help the rand, though, which was dragged to session lows of R13.41/$.

"The dollar weakness should be helping the rand but the acute risk aversion has investors running scared," TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce said in a note. "US Treasury yields have tumbled as we see a flight to safety."

The weaker rand poses an inflation risk. Consumer inflation has been moderating for several months since peaking at 7% in February 2016.

At 9.29am, the rand was at R13.2881 to the dollar from Wednesday’s R13.2048, at R14.8087 to the euro from R14.7307 and at R17.2294 to the pound from R17.1158.

The euro was at $1.1143 from $1.1155

Strong rand helps Investec crack £2bn operating income barrier

But the performance of the financial services company’s home businesses was less impressive when measured in the local currency
Companies
2 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Asian stocks fall amid concern about future of ...
Markets
2.
White House turmoil likely to knock JSE on ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends flat again as risk-off ...
Markets
4.
Gold holds steady amid US political turmoil
Markets
5.
Rand weakens as risk-off market sentiment sets in
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.