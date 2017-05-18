Oil falls as supply remains ample despite output cut

Singapore — Oil prices dipped on Thursday, weighed down by plentiful supply despite ongoing efforts led by oil cartel Opec to tighten the market by cutting production.

Brent crude was down 18c, or 0.3%, from its last close at $52.03 a barrel at 2.44am GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 16c, or 0.3%, at $48.91.

The downward correction eroded gains from the previous session when prices rose due to a drawdown in US crude inventories and a slight dip in American production.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday that crude inventories fell 1.8-million barrels for the week to May 12, to 520.8-million barrels.

However, the drawdown was smaller than expected, and many traders say there is still more oil in the system than the market can absorb.

"The fall in stockpiles undershot the expectation of a 2.36-million draw," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader.

"OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] stocks were up 24.1-million barrels [in the first quarter of 2017] due to a large build in January," BMI Research said.

"This leaves OECD stocks 307-million barrels above their five-year average going into [the second quarter of2017]."

BNI said that to achieve the target of reducing these stocks to their five-year average over an extended nine-month period of supply cuts, inventory drawdowns would have to average 25.6-million barrels a month in the three last quarters of the year.

Overall oil supplies remain ample, with large amounts of crude from the US and other producers being shipped to the big consumer regions in northern Asia, undermining the Opec-led efforts to tighten the market.

Opec and other producers including Russia have pledged to cut production by almost 1.8-million barrels a day during the first half of 2016, a deal likely to be extended until the end of March 2018.

Other producers have been quick to fill any supply gap.

Shipping data in Thomson Reuters Eikon show that US oil exports to Asia have soared from just a handful of tankers per quarter throughout 2015 and 2016, to 10 tankers in the first quarter of this year, a figure expected to rise.

North Sea oil shipments to Asia have also been at record highs this year, with 19 tankers delivering in the first quarter, and a similar amount expected to go to Asia in the second quarter.

