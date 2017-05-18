Miners and industrials lead JSE higher as rand reels on Brazilian EM contagion

The JSE closed firmer in a day of volatile trade following a sharp fall in the rand which supported rand hedges, as retailers and banks retreated in risk-off trade.

Platinums were sharply weaker on a lower metal price.

In a dramatic turnaround, the rand slid nearly 3% to the dollar and weakened sharply to the euro and the pound — a development that usually favours larger industrial stocks that command a big weighting in the all-share index.

The rand weakened mainly on a developing bribery scandal in Brazil, centred around President Michel Temer, but speculation was that the rand weakness could also relate to the Moody’s credit rating announcement, expected later in the month.

Business Times reported last week that Moody’s officials were to meet National Treasury officials on Wednesday, but no further comment has been forthcoming. Moody’s is expected to cut SA’s currency rating by at least one notch.

Some analysts were positive on the prospects of the rand after the local currency broke through R13 to the dollar last week. But the strength was unsustainable, Capicraft Investment Partners analyst Drikus Combrinck said: "The VIX volatility index was way too low on the US political risks and a measure of complacency crept into the market."

Richemont and British American Tobacco were among the rand-hedge beneficiaries with Naspers closing at a record high.

Analysts said it was a pretty ugly day for emerging-market (EM) financial markets. "They seem to have borne the brunt of the recent deterioration in global risk appetite amid growing scrutiny of the Trump administration’s ties with Russia," said Capital Economics analyst William Jackson.

He said recent strength in EM currencies and equities are not sustainable. The falls on the day were not particularly large and followed significant gains in recent months: "However, some countries may be more vulnerable to shifts in investor sentiment, such as SA."

The Dow Jones was 0.21% higher at the JSE’s close following Wednesday’s sharp drop as Brent crude added 0.52% to $52.37 a barrel. The FTSE 100 was 0.85% lower, Paris’s CAC 40 0.54% and Germany’s Dax 0.29%.

Platinum dropped 1.22% to $932.52 an ounce and gold shed 0.60% to $1,253.32 as the dollar firmed marginally on the euro.

The all share closed 0.36% higher at 54,197.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.56%. Resources climbed 0.64% and industrials 0.55%. Platinums dropped 2.08%, general retailers 1.55%, food and drug retailers 0.79%, and the gold index 0.77%.

BHP Billiton added 1.89% to R207.61 and Anglo American 0.94% to R185.97.

Richemont firmed 2.13% to R110.37 and Brait 2.07% to R87.95.

Sibanye shed 4.14% to R27.30.

Anglo American Platinum slumped 5.02% to R308.16 and Pallinghurst 3.77% to R3.32.

Standard Bank lost 1.33% to R144.90. Nedbank relinquished 1.11% to R214.60 after saying it had experienced slower revenue growth in the first three months of this year and will find it tougher to meet its full-year targets.

Investec Plc was up 1.74% to R104.79 after the specialist banking group grew its annual total operating income by 18% to crack the £2bn barrier for the first time.

Financial services group Discovery shed 1.63% to R127.47 and insurer MMI 1.6% to R21.50.

Steinhoff jumped 3.16% to R69.12 after plans were unveiled to merge its African operations with those of Pepkor.

Massmart was down 3.74% to R118.40 and Woolworths 0.96% to R68.39.

Cement producer PPC was 4.01% lower at R5.75.

Naspers ended the day 1.36% higher at R2,762.

Mediclinic lifted 2.56% to R150.97.

Famous Brands lost 1.91% to R130.46 and Spur 2.89% to R29.23.