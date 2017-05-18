MARKET WRAP: JSE closes firmer in volatile trade

The JSE closed firmer in a day of volatile trade following a sharp fall in the rand which supported rand hedges, as retailers and banks retreated in risk-off trade.

Platinums were sharply weaker on a lower metal price.

In a dramatic turnaround, the rand slid nearly 3% to the dollar and weakened sharply to the euro and the pound — a development that usually favours larger industrial stocks that command a big weighting in the all-share index.

The rand weakened mainly on a developing bribery scandal in Brazil, centred around President Michel Temer, but speculation was that the rand weakness could also relate to the Moody’s credit rating announcement, expected later in the month.

The all share closed 0.36% higher at 54,197.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.56%. Resources climbed 0.64% and industrials 0.55%. Platinums dropped 2.08%, general retailers 1.55%, food and drug retailers 0.79%, and the gold index 0.77%.

BHP Billiton added 1.89% to R207.61 and Anglo American 0.94% to R185.97.

Richemont firmed 2.13% to R110.37 and Brait 2.07% to R87.95.

Sibanye shed 4.14% to R27.30.

Anglo American Platinum slumped 5.02% to R308.16 and Pallinghurst 3.77% to R3.32.

Nedbank was down 1.11% to R214.60 after saying it had experienced slower revenue growth in the first three months of this year and will find it tougher to meet its full-year targets.

Financial services group Discovery shed 1.63% to R127.47 and insurer MMI 1.6% to R21.50.

Steinhoff jumped 3.16% to R69.12 after plans were unveiled to merge its African operations with those of Pepkor.

Massmart was down 3.74% to R118.40 and Woolworths 0.96% to R68.39.

Naspers ended the day 1.36% higher at R2,762.

Mediclinic lifted 2.56% to R150.97.

Famous Brands lost 1.91% to R130.46 and Spur 2.89% at R29.23.

At 6.34pm‚ the rand was at R13.44 to the dollar from Wednesday’s R13.2048. Bonds tracked the weaker currency with the benchmark R186 last bid at 8.76% from 8.67% previously.

Futures tracked the stronger JSE and a firmer Dow Jones industrial average with the near-dated top-40 Alsi index up 0.78% at 48,149 points. The number of contracts traded was 29,261 from Wednesday’s 23‚327.