Local bonds retreat under pressure from negative global sentiment

18 May 2017 - 11:08 Andries Mahlangu
The South African bond market staged a broad retreat on Thursday, bowing to pressure from weaker global sentiment.

As an emerging market, SA is susceptible to potential portfolio outflows, which tend to affect the rand and bond yields.

So far in 2017, foreigners have been net purchasers of local bonds because they offer higher returns compared with developed economies.

The yield on benchmark R186 government bond rose to 8.76% in early trade, from 8.67% on Wednesday, as the rand extended losses to cross R13.30/$, from the R13.04/$ seen early on Wednesday.

Markets’ anxiety over whether US President Donald Trump will be able to implement his promised expansionary fiscal agenda has weighed on sentiment, but has boosted perceived safe-haven assets, including US Treasury bonds.

The yield on the benchmark US Treasury note was at 2.22% in early trade, from highs of 2.42% seen last week.

