JSE opens firmer despite weaker Dow, Naspers hits new record

The JSE opened firmer on Thursday, shrugging off weaker US and Asian markets.

Naspers jumped more than 1% on its Chinese Tencent investment’s better than expected quarterly results released on Wednesday.

Naspers rose 1.03% to a record R2,753 after the opening, before softening somewhat.

It owns 34% of Tencent, which reported first quarter profit rose 58% from a year earlier, to $2.1bn.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 1.78% lower at 20,606.93 on Wednesday, its biggest one-day drop in six months, as jitters surrounding President Donald Trump’s administration caused financials to retreat.

"The market is taking the view that the Trump rally will be reversed and that the Trump administration will not be able be able to deliver any of its policy changes," analysts at Nedbank Capital and Investment Banking said.

Trump has promised tax reforms and infrastructure spending, including building a wall on the Mexican border.

In Japan the Nikkei 225 was 1.32% lower while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 0.77%.

At 9.40am the all share was 0.14% up at 54,077.5 and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.21%. Industrials were up 0.41% and property recovered 0.25% after heavy selling in the previous session. The gold index dropped 1.48%. General retailers retreated 0.73%. Platinums lost 0.58% and banks were 0.44% lower.

Anglo American was down 0.55% at R183.21. Kumba Iron Ore shed 1.71% to R153.33.

British American Tobacco was 1.40% higher at R949.97.

Bell Equipment plummeted 8.18% to R10.10.

Gold Fields shed 1.92% to R49.50.

Standard Bank was 0.59% lower at R145.99. Investec lifted 0.23% to R103.24 after reporting annual profits rose 17%.

Steinhoff dipped 0.15% to R66.90 after the group announced it planned to consolidate its South African and African Pepkor businesses. A previous deal in this regard was scuppered by shareholders earlier in the year.

Pick n Pay lost 0.66% to R59.92 and Spar was down 0.65% to R174.51.

Dis-Chem Pharmacies rose 1.51% to R24.80. It reported on Wednesday annual operating profit rose 24.3%.

Among property stocks Investec Property Fund rose 0.3% to R16.49. It declared dividend growth was up 2.4% for the year ended March, but guided the market to 7%-8% growth this year.

Restaurateur Spur added 1.66% to R30.60.