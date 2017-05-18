Futures track JSE higher as emerging-market currencies fall

The South African futures market was stronger on Thursday as the JSE closed higher and the Dow Jones industrial average opened marginally firmer.

The all share gained, despite political developments in the US and Brazil having led to significant falls in many emerging-market equities and currencies.

Political developments in the US have put President Donald Trump’s administration under pressure. The Brazilian real lost close to 7.5% to the dollar following corruption allegations against President Michel Temer.

The Turkish lira lost 1.67%, the Indian rupee 0.71% and the Russian rouble 0.85%.

Analysts at Capital Economics said while today’s market movements led to sizeable falls in emerging-market currencies and equities, the economic implications were likely to be limited.

The Dow Jones was 0.21% higher at the JSE’s close.

European markets were weaker with the FTSE 100 losing 0.85%, Paris’s CAC 40 0.54% and Germany’s Dax 0.29%.

The all share closed 0.36% higher at 54,197.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.56%. Resources climbed 0.64% and industrials 0.55%. Platinums dropped 2.08%, general retailers 1.55%, food and drug retailers 0.79%, and the gold index 0.77%.

At 5.51pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was up 0.78% at 48,149 points. The number of contracts traded was 29,261 from Wednesday’s 23‚327.

With Maarten Mittner