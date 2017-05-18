Bonds weaken as Brazilian scandal hits emerging markets

Brazilian contagion in emerging markets and the subsequent effect on the rand weakened the South African bond market, in afternoon trade on Thursday.

The Brazilian real was 7% weaker against the dollar in late afternoon trade as the fall-out from the Brazilian scandal surrounding President Michel Temer intensified.

Brazilian stocks tumbled 10% in what could be Brazil’s biggest scandal following reports that a hidden device was used to catch Temer offering bribes to high-ranking officials.

News out of the US was also unsettling after Reuters reported that there were at least 18 confirmed contacts between Russian officials and President Donald Trump’s administration during the 2016 election. This could have positively influenced his campaign at the time.

The Russian issue will be the scope of an investigation by a special prosecutor appointed by the US department of justice after Trump fired Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey last week.

At 3.40pm the R186 was bid at 8.80% from 8.67% and the R207 was at 7.575% from 7.505%.

The rand was at R13.4537 against the dollar from R13.2048.

US treasuries held up at firmer levels with the 10-year bond at 2.2059% from 2.2252% in safe-haven trade.