Rand softens as dollar claws back lost ground

The rand was marginally weaker at midday on Wednesday after the dollar clawed back some lost ground against the euro.

The local currency strengthened to R13.04/$ on Tuesday, before losing ground in line with the Turkish lira and Mexican peso.

The dollar recovered below the $1.11 level against the euro on Wednesday, after weakening to $1.1123 on Tuesday. It started the week at $1.0923.

Trading in the rand was cautious ahead of Moody’s credit rating announcement expected later in the month.

Treasury officials confirmed on Friday that Moody’s officials would meet them on Wednesday, according to a report in the Business Times.

The rand has recovered from lows around R14/$ following S&P Global and Fitch’s decisions to downgrade SA to junk status in the first week of April.

"At this point SA is not displaying the typical effects of a downgrade, with the rand having actually moved back to its long-term average," Old Mutual analyst Feroz Basa said.

But he warned this could still change depending on Moody’s decision.

At 11.37am the rand was at R13.1431 against the dollar from R13.0576.

The rand was at R14.5725 against the euro from R14.4752 and at R17.0017 against the pound from R16.8639.

The euro was at $1.1088 from $1.1085.

Basa said the rand’s strength was a function of dollar weakness.

"The rand’s recovery actually has very little to do with SA, but was rather related to the weakening of the dollar against all emerging market currencies," he said.

The dollar remained under pressure on global markets amid rising political temperatures in the US following reports that President Donald Trump shared classified intelligence information with Russia’s officials, raising doubts whether he would be able to push through his fiscal agenda that had previously boosted markets.