Markets

Rand retreats as global risk appetite moderates

17 May 2017 - 10:12 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The rand weakened on Wednesday morning as global risk appetite abated.

The mild retreat in the rand mirrored those of its peers in other emerging markets, and their pullbacks suggest a consolidation after a recent rally.

The local currency strengthened to R13.04/$ before losing ground in line with the Turkish lira and Mexican peso.

Meanwhile, the dollar remained under pressure on global markets amid rising political temperatures in the US following reports that Donald Trump shared classified intelligence information with Russia’s officials, raising doubts whether he would be able to push through his fiscal agenda has previously boosted markets.

"All the ‘Trump bump’ post-election gains in the dollar have now been given back in this dramatic move, which started last week," Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns said in a note.

At 9.26am, the rand was at R13.1481 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R13.0576, at R14.5883 to the euro from R14.4752 and at R16.9821 to the pound from R16.8639.

The euro was at $1.1096 from $1.1085

Dollar tumbles amid rising concern about Donald Trump

US share futures and the greenback are weaker in Asian trade after reports the US president asked James Comey to end a probe into his former national ...
Markets
3 hours ago

‘Comey memo’ likely to send JSE weaker on Wednesday

The latest US political scandal sent Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index down 1% even as S&P Global Ratings affirmed Australia’s AAA rating and kept ...
Markets
4 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
‘Comey memo’ likely to send JSE weaker on ...
Markets
2.
Dollar tumbles amid rising concern about Donald ...
Markets
3.
Hedge-fund billionaire Paulson sticks to gold
Markets
4.
Rand continues its recent rally
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE flat as rand stands firm but ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.