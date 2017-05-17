Oil dips as US stocks increase, defying Opec-led reduction efforts

London — Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise increase in US crude inventories despite Opec-led output cuts that Saudi Arabia and Russia want extended.

Brent crude was down 15 US cents at $51.50 per barrel by 8.51am GMT. US light crude slid 26c to $48.40.

US crude inventories rose by 882,000 barrels in the week ending May 12 to 523-million barrels, according to the American Petroleum Institute (API), defying expectations of a drop.

Data from the government’s Energy Information Agency, which is seen as more complete, was due later on Wednesday. Analysts have forecast a draw on inventories for the sixth week running, falling 2.4-million barrels.

"The oil rally has paused and whether it can resume depends on today’s EIA inventory report," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Brent reached $52.63 a barrel and WTI rose as high as $49.66 on Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on the need to extend output curbs by members of Opec and other producers.

The supply cuts of 1.8-million barrels per day were initially agreed to run during the first half of 2017. Riyadh and Moscow say they should be extended until March. An extension was due to be discussed at an Opec meeting on May 25.

"Having seen an initial short-covering rally, we now need Opec and nonOpec producers agreeing on the nine-month extension for the market to begin build up new long positions," Saxo’s Hansen said.

Global stockpiles have remained stubbornly high despite the curbs, in part because US production has climbed 10% since mid-2016 to 9.3-million barrels per day, not far off that of top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Jefferies bank said it was lowering its oil price forecasts due to a surprisingly strong rise in US production. It cut its Brent price estimate for the second half of 2017 to $59 per barrel from $61 previously.

North Sea oil output, generally seen in terminal decline, is expected to jump by a net 400,000 barrels per day in the next two years with new projects and greater efficiencies.

On Tuesday, the International Energy Agency said commercial oil inventories in industrialised countries rose 24.1-million barrels in the first quarter of 2016.

Trade sources and Reuters shipping data indicated a rising number of tankers storing oil offshore China because facilities on land are full.

Reuters